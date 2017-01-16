‘Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies

(Photo: AP)

NEW YORK -- If you read the book or saw the movie, there's probably still a little shiver you get when you hear the theme music, "Tubular Bells."

And for that, you have William Peter Blatty to thank. The novelist and filmmaker who brought "The Exorcist" to life has died.

He was 89 when he died of a form of blood cancer.

Blatty became intrigued about a story he read about in college: that a demon-possessed child who lived a stone's throw away from Washington D.C. was taken to St. Louis to have the evil spirit ousted.

The book and movie went on to be smash hits.

The book spent more than a year in The New York Times best-seller list and the movie version was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning two Oscars -- a rarity for a horror film.

