Flashdance time: LeBron James sings 'Maniac' on Carpool Karaoke

LeBron James has quietly appeared in teases and trailers for James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke."

The 20-episode series made popular on the "Late Late Show" is available Tuesdays on Apple Music.

Now we know which song James will belt out in his episode.

A clip previewing an episode with Will Smith also features a portion of James' appearance, in which he is seen rocking out to "Maniac" by Michael Sembello, made popular by the movie "Flashdance."

We don't when exactly LeBron's episode will debut, but we'll definitely let you know.

