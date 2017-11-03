Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade to appear in Mansfield Friday

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: FOX & Friends host Brian Kilmeade and actress Beth Ostrosky Stern visit FOX & Friends at FOX Studios on April 27, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images) (Photo: Henry S. Dziekan III, 2011 Getty Images)

MANSFIELD - In Brian Kilmeade's talk in Mansfield on Friday, the Fox & Friends co-host won't just talk about the War of 1812 Battle of New Orleans.

He'll also share his thoughts on the recent terror attack in New York and outline similarities and differences he sees between Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump.

"I think we all see it," Kilmeade said of parallels drawn by the president and others between Trump and Jackson, who is the subject of Kilmeade's latest book, "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America's Destiny."

The book, which Kilmeade co-wrote with Don Yaeger, was released last week and hit No. 1 on Amazon over the weekend.

"Number one, they're both obsessed with how they look in the media," Kilmeade said of Trump and Jackson.

Kilmeade said Jackson got 16 newspapers each day, highlighting news about himself and confronting reporters he felt portrayed him poorly.

Jackson also was despised in Washington as an outsider. He held rallies, and he thought of himself as a champion of "the common people and the left behind," Kilmeade said.

Acknowledging that Jackson is "not without controversy," Kilmeade said he still views the seventh president as an American success story and as "mostly, really good."

Kilmeade said his hope with his lecture — and with his book — is to highlight an area of American history that needs more attention.

The author views the Battle of New Orleans as a miracle of patriotism and prayer and a pivotal moment in American history, even though most Americans know the battle only as the one that took place after the Treaty of Ghent was signed.

Best known as co-host of the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends, Kilmeade also has a nationally syndicated radio show, “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Talk.

In an event hosted by The Ashbrook Center, Kilmeade will speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Renaissance Theatre,138 Park Avenue West, in Mansfield. Afterward, he will sign copies of his book. Tickets are $20 each.

"They're big supporters, and every year they try to have me out for my books," Kilmeade said of the Ashbrook Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Carrie Clever at cclever@ashbrook.org or call toll-free 877-289-5411.

