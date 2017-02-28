'Hamilton' highlights Playhouse Square's 2017-18 Broadway Series schedule

CLEVELAND - The lights of Broadway will continue to glow at Playhouse Square next season.
Hamilton: An American Musical was officially announced on Tuesday as part of the 2017-2018 Key Bank Broadway Series.
But that's not the only production you can look forward to! Here's what you can expect:
OCT 17 – NOV 5, 2017
Waitress
DECEMBER 5 – 23, 2017
On Your Feet
JAN 9 – 28, 2018
Love Never Dies
MAR 6 – 25, 2018
Rent
APR 10 – 29, 2018
The Humans
MAY 2 – 27, 2018
Aladdin
JUL17 – AUG 26, 2018
Hamilton
For ticket information and much more, visit Playhouse Square online.
WKYC Channel 3's Will Ujek was at the unveiling of next season's schedule and also caught up with singer/actress Sara Bareilles, who will be starring in Waitress. You can watch his report above.
