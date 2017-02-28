'Hamilton' highlights Playhouse Square's 2017-18 Broadway Series schedule

(Photo: Hamilton: An American Musical)

CLEVELAND - The lights of Broadway will continue to glow at Playhouse Square next season.

Hamilton: An American Musical was officially announced on Tuesday as part of the 2017-2018 Key Bank Broadway Series.

But that's not the only production you can look forward to! Here's what you can expect:

OCT 17 – NOV 5, 2017

Waitress

DECEMBER 5 – 23, 2017

On Your Feet

JAN 9 – 28, 2018

Love Never Dies

MAR 6 – 25, 2018

Rent

APR 10 – 29, 2018

The Humans

MAY 2 – 27, 2018

Aladdin

JUL17 – AUG 26, 2018

Hamilton

For ticket information and much more, visit Playhouse Square online.

WKYC Channel 3's Will Ujek was at the unveiling of next season's schedule and also caught up with singer/actress Sara Bareilles, who will be starring in Waitress. You can watch his report above.

