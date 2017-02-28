WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

'Hamilton' highlights Playhouse Square's 2017-18 Broadway Series schedule

Playhouse Square unveils new season schedule

Will Ujek, WKYC 12:34 AM. EST March 01, 2017

CLEVELAND - The lights of Broadway will continue to glow at Playhouse Square next season.

Hamilton: An American Musical was officially announced on Tuesday as part of the 2017-2018 Key Bank Broadway Series.

But that's not the only production you can look forward to! Here's what you can expect:

OCT 17 – NOV 5, 2017
Waitress

DECEMBER 5 – 23, 2017
On Your Feet

JAN 9 – 28, 2018
Love Never Dies

MAR 6 – 25, 2018
Rent

APR 10 – 29, 2018
The Humans

MAY 2 – 27, 2018
Aladdin

JUL17 – AUG 26, 2018
Hamilton

For ticket information and much more, visit Playhouse Square online.

WKYC Channel 3's Will Ujek was at the unveiling of next season's schedule and also caught up with singer/actress Sara Bareilles, who will be starring in Waitress.  You can watch his report above.

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories