Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss! 10 inspiring Seuss quotes

Children read from "The Cat in the Hat" book at a ceremony honoring the late children's book author Dr. Seuss (Theodore Geisel) with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 11, 2004 in Hollywood , California.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, would have turned 113 today.

The quirky, creative author died in 1991, but his infamous rhymes live on.

From The Lorax to The Cat in the Hat, Seuss' children's books had quotes to inspire all ages. Here are 10 of them.

“Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!” -Happy Birthday to You!

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” -Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” -I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!

“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!” -Oh, the Places You'll Go!

"A person's a person, no matter how small!" -Horton Hears a Who

“It's not about what it is, it's about what it can become.” -The Lorax

“I know it is wet and the sun is not sunny, but we can have lots of good fun that is funny.” -The Cat in the Hat

“Oh the things you can find if you don’t stay behind!” -On Beyond Zebra!

"Wherever you fly, you’ll be best of the best. Wherever you go, you will top all the rest. Except when you don’t, because, sometimes, you won’t.” -Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

"You ought to be thankful, a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you're lucky you're not!" -Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?

