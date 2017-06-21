Here are a few ways to celebrate the summer solstice in Northeast Ohio

Happy summer solstice!

Today marks the longest day and shortest night of the year for those living in the Northern Hemisphere, according to National Geographic.

With the temperatures in the 70-degree range today, it's a great day to get out and just enjoy today's weather.

But if you're looking for a few organized activities to officially celebrate the day, check out this list:

2017 Lakewood Summer Solstice Celebration: The second annual event begins at 6 p.m. at Lakewood Park's Solstice Steps. Food trucks, live music, and a drum circle will all be on hand to celebrate the solstice. Find out more information by clicking here.

Akron Yoga's 8th Annual Summer Solstice Yoga Festival: Local yogis can celebrate the day with a practice at Howe Meadow in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Learn more by clicking here.

Cleveland Museum of Art's Solstice 2017: The ninth-annual event celebrates the summer with art and music. Saturday's festivities are sold out, but you can find out more information by clicking here.

