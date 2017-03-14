Here are some of the CLE-spots where Khloe Kardashian snagged Tristan Thompson's birthday treats

What a party!
Reality star Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat this week to share a look at the elaborate celebration she planned for her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers' player Tristan Thompson.
From an elaborate dessert spread to a collection of sweet photos, it was as an all-gold everything affair.
#BallerificCouples - KhloeKardashian celebrates #TristanThompson's Birthday pic.twitter.com/pGeQebyVKe— BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 14, 2017
Observant followers may have noticed Kardashian gave a few shoutouts to some Northeast Ohio businesses for equipping her with the party supplies.
She snapped a brief thanks to Beachwood's Lynch Design for providing the flowers, along with Pink Gorilla in Bedford Heights for supplying shiny balloons that spelled out 'happy birthday TT.'
Cleveland-based Brewnuts took to Instagram to share that they created edible gold donuts for the shindig.
When you get the chance to make donuts for @realtristan13 because his lady @khloekardashian is throwing him a b-day bash, you break out that edible gold. Happy Birthday TT, Cleveland loves you and we're lucky to have you!🍾❤️ . . . . . #thisiscle #glitterdonuts #khloekardashian #kuwtk #brewnuts #brewnutscle #cleeats #clefood #donutmesswithcleveland #beeranddonuts #clevelanddonuts #cavs #tristanthompson
No word, though, on the forces behind the cake made to look like a replica of the Larry O'Brien NBA championship trophy.
