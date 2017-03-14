Here are some of the CLE-spots where Khloe Kardashian snagged Tristan Thompson's birthday treats

What a party!

Reality star Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat this week to share a look at the elaborate celebration she planned for her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers' player Tristan Thompson.

From an elaborate dessert spread to a collection of sweet photos, it was as an all-gold everything affair.

Observant followers may have noticed Kardashian gave a few shoutouts to some Northeast Ohio businesses for equipping her with the party supplies.

She snapped a brief thanks to Beachwood's Lynch Design for providing the flowers, along with Pink Gorilla in Bedford Heights for supplying shiny balloons that spelled out 'happy birthday TT.'

Cleveland-based Brewnuts took to Instagram to share that they created edible gold donuts for the shindig.

No word, though, on the forces behind the cake made to look like a replica of the Larry O'Brien NBA championship trophy.

