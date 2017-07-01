Here's what you need to know for tonight's U2 concert in Cleveland

(Photo: USA TODAY)

CLEVELAND - Are you ready to rock, Cleveland?

Famed rock band U2 will be at First Energy Stadium tonight for the Northeast Ohio stop of the group's 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017.'

Check out this list of a few things you should know before you go to the show tonight.

-The gates open at 5 p.m.: Approximately two hours later, opening act One Republic is set to take the stage. The concert's expected to end around roughly 11 p.m. If you have floor seats, you can begin lining up around 2 p.m. after you get your wristband, according to First Energy's website.

-Leave your big bags at home. The show will abide by the NFL's clear bag policy, so things like backpacks or fanny packs won't be allowed. You can, however, bring in clear totes that don't exceed 12" x 6" x 12", small clutches, or a plastic storage bag. Read the full policy by clicking here.

-Here's what you can expect to hear tonight. The group was in New Jersey on Wednesday night, and according to NJ.com, the 21-song show kicked off with "Sunday Blood Sunday," "New Year's Day," and "Bad." The encore included hits like "Beautiful Day," and "One."

For @U2 fans in Cleveland, this is the setlist used last night -- you can take 90% of this to the bank. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/DYNEMR1Zfw — Chris Tye (@TVTye) July 1, 2017

-Brush up on your favorite songs. Take a trip down memory lane by watching some of the group's classic videos.

