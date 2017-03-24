I-X Indoor Amusement Park opens Friday

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC, Custom)

CLEVELAND - It's here today, not gonna stay, go right away!

The I-X Indoor Amusement Parks at Cleveland's I-X Center opens Friday and runs until April 17.

The annual event features more than 20 acres of entertainment and activities, including rides, fried foods, games and other attractions, including the friendly sea lions you can see in the video above.

Tickets cost $21 for advance general admission, though Marc's grocery stores are offering discount admission tickets for $19.99. At the box office, tickets are $23. Kids ages 3 and under are free. Click here to learn more.

