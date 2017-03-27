Is Jon Gosselin taking part in a male strip show in Atlantic City?

Television personality Jon Gosselin attends the Maxim Magazine Super Bowl Party on Friday, Jan. 31, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAK102 (Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Is Jon Gosselin ready to take it all off?

The famous father who entered the limelight raising his set of twins and sextuplets on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 with his then-wife Kate Gosselin, told Entertainment Tonight and E! that he will take part in Dusk Nightclub's Untamed Male Revue on April 1.

"I'm an integral part of the show," Gosselin shared with ET. "Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I've felt like I belong to something and I'm not just out there on my own — I feel as if I'm part of a fraternity or brotherhood."

Gosselin also explained to ET that he works at the Atlantic City establishment as a DJ and that he also assists with promotion.

When asked if he ever envisioned himself stripping, the former reality star answered, "No way!"

Gosselin has promoted his upcoming appearance on social media.

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut...? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

"Check it out, my big debut...?" he tweeted last Thursday, teasing his followers.

It might be worth nothing that Gosselin's performance coincides with April Fool's Day, should one be skeptical.

USA TODAY has reached out for comment.

