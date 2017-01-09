Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes carpet ‘Hidden Fences' flub

Jenna Bush Hager arrives on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Photo: Dan MacMedan, Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jenna Bush Hager hoped to put her Golden Globes red carpet nightmare “to bed” on Today Monday.

While interviewing Pharrell, who was nominated for best original score for Hidden Figures, a movie about African-American women who were integral in putting John Glenn into orbit, Bush Hager mistakenly called the movie "Hidden Fences."

Fences is a movie starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis set in the 1950s. Both actors were up for Globes.

WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

“I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for,” Bush Hager told Today co-anchor Al Roker and west coast anchor and Access Hollywood host Natalie Morales. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally, in the electricity of the red carpet, which I have never done one before, called Hidden Figures 'Hidden Fences.'”

Bush Hager continued saying she is familiar with both projects, which she thought were “brilliant.”

“I’ve interviewed casts from both of the movies,” she shared, “and if I offended people I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake, because y’all know I am not perfect. I am authentic, but a human, and what I didn’t want to do is make anybody feel lesser than who they are. So anyway I apologize to both the casts, to Pharrell, but it was a mistake and I hope we can all move on.”

“All of us who know you, know your heart and know that that was a mistake,” Roker assured the 35-year-old daughter of former President George W. Bush.

“The fact is honest mistakes happen in live television,” the morning show weather and feature anchor said, “and this culture of Twitter and people waiting to pounce to get on people, it’s just it’s got to stop.”

Bush Hager, who was under a watchful eye as a college student while her father was in the White House, said she can normally withstand criticism. However, the pointed backlash from this incident affected her.

“I typically have a pretty thick skin,” Bush Hager stated, “because I’ve lived through a lot and you can say whatever you want to say about me, but to act as though I don’t care about people really hurt.”

Monday, Pharrell and Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer accepted Bush Hager's mea culpa via Twitter.

Don't worry @JennaBushHager!Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying... 😂😘❤ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 9, 2017

Bush Hager replied to the Academy Award-winning actress' tweet, praising her "compassion" and "incredible talent."

Dearest, @octaviaspencer Your kindness means so much to me + your compassion is matched only by your incredible talent in Hidden FIGURES! X https://t.co/LkLNbREjtq — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 9, 2017

The morning show correspondent wasn’t the only one to incorrectly state the title of the film. Michael Keaton made the same mistake while introducing the nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture.