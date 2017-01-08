WKYC
Jenna Bush Hager, Michael Keaton botch movie name, spark Golden Globes backlash

Cara Kelly , USA TODAY , WKYC 11:53 PM. EST January 08, 2017

A Freudian slip on the red carpet is every host's worst nightmare — and we're guessing NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager is suffering through some tongue-tied regrets right about now.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush, and granddaughter of former President George H. W. Bush, botched the name of the movie that earned Pharrell a nomination for best original score.

Instead of asking the artist about his work on Hidden Figures, a film about female NASA employees who helped the U.S. win the space race, she called the film "Hidden Fences."

 

Fences is another Golden Globe nominated film, a Shakespearean family drama set against 1950s suburban Pittsburgh with a tragic African-American patriarch.

Twitter was unforgiving about the flub.

Michael Keaton repeated the mistake on stage while introducing the nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

The incorrect name fueled further blowback, and the hashtag #GoldenGlobesAMovie and #HiddenFences, with users imagining other transposed names of movies with majority black casts.

 

 


