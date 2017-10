(Photo: Tasos Katopodis, 2017 Getty Images)

Hopefully Jerry Seinfeld isn't a close talker, low talker or high talker, because you'll want to hear him when he visits Akron in March.

The famous stand-up comedian and actor is coming to the Akron Civic Theatre March 14 to perform his signature stand-up set.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Click here for more info.

Hopefully he leaves the Soup Nazi at home.

