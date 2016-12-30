Joint funeral planned for Fisher and Reynolds

(Photo: Getty Images Entertainment)

Funeral and memorial arrangements for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are taking firmer shape, says Todd Fisher, as the Los Angeles County medical examiner delayed performing an autopsy of Fisher's body.

As the New Year's holiday approached, Hollywood waited to learn if there will be some kind of industry commemoration ceremony for two of its iconic screen queens, a mother-daughter duo who died one day after another this week.

Publicists for the two stars contacted by USA TODAY said in emails they have no information to release yet.

Update: But Todd Fisher, 58, Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother, talked to ABC News' 20/20 Friday in his first TV interview and said he's planning a joint funeral for his mother and sister, with burial side by side “among friends,” including Liberace and Bette Davis, at famed Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

"From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny," he said. "She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone."

Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd, Carrie's daughter and Reynold's granddaughter, 24, are still organizing their plans, including choosing a date, but Todd said there will be a private ceremony for family and a public one for friends and fans.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, at age 60, following a heart-related medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. Her death was followed almost immediately by Reynolds' death from an apparent stroke on Wednesday while she was meeting with Todd to plan Carrie's funeral.

He said his mother didn't die of a broken heart; she left to be with Carrie. “She said she really wanted to be with Carrie,” he told ABC. “In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.”

The latest:

Why did they die?: Todd Fisher said the stress of her daughter's death may have been too much for his 84-year-old mother, who had already suffered and survived small strokes in recent years.

Her known medical history, plus the fact she died in a hospital attended by doctors, are reasons why no autopsy is being performed by the county coroner, confirmed Ed Winter, spokesman for the Medical Examiner's Office.

But it's still not clear whether and when an autopsy will be performed on Fisher's body, Winters says. Fisher, who was stricken on an international flight and died in a hospital after four days on a ventilator, had no known history of heart disease but she did have a history of chronic substance abuse which could have damaged her heart.

Winter said the medical examiner's office has agreed to give the family more time, partly to gather Fisher's medical records and partly to cope with the shock of losing both women so suddenly.

Star Wars fans proceed with tributes: Around the country, lightsaber vigils were planned or held, including at some Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters. One of the first was held outside Austin on Wednesday night.

"There has been a disturbance in the Force," the theater announced on its website, inviting fans to gather in Star Wars costumes with "lightsabers."

"No lightsaber? Flashlights and glow sticks are also encouraged as we attempt to brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen."

Star Wars fans in Austin and San Antonio, Texas held their light sabers high, as they gathered to remember Carrie Fisher. The actress best known as Princess Leia died on Tuesday. (Dec. 29) AP

Downtown Disney in Anaheim, Calif., also hosted a vigil, drawing about 100 people with lightsabers aimed at the night sky to honor the memory of Fisher.

New Orleans fans planned a tribute parade for Friday evening through Baywater to honor Fisher, led by The Leijorettes, a group of more than 100 marchers costumed as Princess Leia, according to the Times-Picayune.

"We've lost one of our greatest heroes," the organizers said on Facebook. "Princess Leia defined cool."

Creative tributes: Another growing phenomenon on social media is the fan-penned "obituaries" of the character Princess Leia, complete with real details of Leia's life as depicted in the Star Wars movies.

"Resistance leaders have officially confirmed the death of Gen. Leia Organa, hero of the Galactic Civil War, who died of heart-related complications on Tuesday. She was 60 years old," was the opening graph of an obit on Duffleblog.com, under the headline, "Obituary: Gen. Leia Organa, Veteran of the Rebel Alliance."

Such creative output reflects Star Wars fans' emotional investment in the movies and the characters, and their willingness to take the mythic-style stories very seriously. It also shows the power of social media to act as an outlet for their passions.

"Because of (Leia), galactic civilization doesn’t consist of thousands of starving worlds, whose inhabitants gaze into skies swarming with Death Stars built from their stolen productivity," concludes an analytical obit by Malcolm Sheppard on his blog MobUnited. "The ideology of the Dark Side never rests, and it might return to reap capital from oppressed planets, but for now, many worlds enjoy a certain amount of peace and freedom."

Reynolds' ex-husband speaks: Her third and final husband, Richard Hamlett, a real estate developer in Roanoke, Va., is the only ex who survives (Eddie Fisher died in 2010, Harry Karl died in 1982) Reynolds. They married in 1984 and split up 12 years later in a bitter divorce.

Hamlett told Roanoke TV station WSLS he called Reynolds Wednesday to offer his condolences about Fisher and left a message. Just hours later he got word his ex-wife was rushed to the hospital.

“I thought, well, damn, she’s not going to make it,” said Hamlett. “I said she’s got a broken heart.”

They hadn’t spoken since she bought out his stake in the Las Vegas hotel they opened during their marriage, but Hamlett had nothing but kind words to describe Reynolds, whom he'd met in Reno after she headlined a show.

“I’d been in love with Debbie ever since I was in high school,” he said.

HBO documentary moved up: By coincidence, HBO had planned to air a new documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, in March. Now, following their deaths, the film has been moved up to Jan. 7 (8 p.m. ET/PT), HBO announced Friday.

The film, which had been received warmly at Cannes Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, is described as a story of complicated family love and "an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity," featuring vintage family films from the Old Hollywood era. The film was directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.

Meanwhile, another cable TV channel, Turner Classic Movies, announced Friday it will celebrate Reynolds with a 24-hour film tribute on Friday, Jan. 27, with a dozen films featuring Reynolds.

Also, fans can see her in her breakout role in Singin’ In The Rain on the big screen Jan. 15th and 18th as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom events.