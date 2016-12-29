Judge denies bail for 'Serial' podcast phenom Adnan Syed

In a file photo from Feb. 3, 2016, Adnan Syed is shown entering Courthouse East in Baltimore. (Photo: Barbara Haddock Taylor, AP)

A Baltimore judge on Thursday denied bail for Adnan Syed, whose 2000 murder conviction was tossed out after becoming the subject of the smash-hit podcast Serial.

Judge Martin Welch cited issues that included the prosecutor's appeal of the order for a new trial.

Syed was a teenager when prosecutors say he killed ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and buried her body in a park in 1999 while both were students at Baltimore's Woodlawn High School. Syed, who was sentenced to life in prison, steadfastly maintained his innocence.

Welch granted Syed a new trial last summer, finding that Syed's trial lawyer might have provided "ineffective assistance" by failing to cross-examine an expert about the reliability of cell tower evidence. The case was heavily centered on two incoming phone calls that put Syed at the location where his victim was buried. AT&T said at the time that incoming calls were not reliable for determining locations.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, in his appeal of that ruling, argued there is no relevant new evidence.

Defense lawyer Justin Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY on Welch's bail ruling. Brown said in his court motion seeking bail that Syed has served more than 17 years for a crime he did not commit and that evidence "has crumbled in the face of ongoing investigation."

"He is also not a flight risk; it makes no sense that he would run from the case he has spent more than half his life trying to disprove," Brown said.

Serial uses investigative journalism to tell a non-fiction story over multiple episodes. It was first released in 2014 as a spinoff of the radio program This American Life.

Syed's story in 2014 drew millions of listeners around the world, smashing iTunes podcast records. The podcast talked to Syed, officials, friends, relatives and investigators to determine whether Syed was actually guilty. The series finale drew no firm conclusion.

The podcast won a Peabody Award, which recognizes meritorious public service U.S. radio and TV networks, online media, producing organizations and individuals.