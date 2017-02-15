Justin Bieber named as suspect in Cleveland assault report

Justin Bieber was named as a suspect in an assault report filed with the Cleveland Police Department Tuesday.

The report was filed by Rodney Cannon, 34, of Las Vegas who claims the incident with Bieber happened inside the lobby of the Westin Hotel in Cleveland back in June 2016.



The incident was caught on tape and video was released by TMZ, you can check out the incident for yourself below.

The report filed alleges that Bieber and the victim got into an altercation over a pair of Versace sunglasses and photos taken on an IPhone 6 plus cell phone.

Cannon claims he was punched by Bieber at least three times, and a couple more times by the star's security guard.

Cannon states that he was diagnosed with an acute head injury and a possible concussion by Spring Valley Hospital in Nevada.

Authorities confirm that they were not called to the scene the night of the incident.

According to the report, those close to the victim claim he was trying to reason with Bieber before filing the report.

