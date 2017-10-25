REPORT | Cleveland Cavalier C Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian expecting a baby boy

We have all been waiting to find out the gender of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby, and according to multiple reports, the news is finally here.

It's a boy!

According to People Magazine, Khloe says that her and Tristan are "absolutely thrilled" about the pregnancy.

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Khloe and Tristan have been together since September 2016 and will be expecting their son early next year.

Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Although Tristan has a 10-month-old son named Prince Oliver, this will be Khloe's first child.

