REPORT | Cleveland Cavalier C Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian expecting a baby boy

Celeste Houmard, WKYC 4:54 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

We have all been waiting to find out the gender of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby, and according to multiple reports, the news is finally here.

It's a boy! 

According to People Magazine, Khloe says that her and Tristan are "absolutely thrilled"  about the pregnancy.

 

 

❤️ My Love ❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

Khloe and Tristan have been together since September 2016 and will be expecting their son early next year.

 

 

Although Tristan has a 10-month-old son named Prince Oliver, this will be Khloe's first child.

 

