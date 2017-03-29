(Photo: dressedtoat.wordpress.com/)

The weather is starting to warm up and that means prom season is right around the corner.

That also means a lot of preparation for both guys and girls!

There's the outfit, accessories, hair and nails, but more importantly a date(Only if you want one, because you can slay alone, ask Beyonce).

So long are the days of flowers and chocolate or cute notes in your locker.

Students today are kicking it up a few notches, here's a few 'promposals' that changed the game!

If your girl or guy is a make-up lover! This guy promposed with a full make-up palette.

If you're looking for a way to prove to him or her you can save the day, do what this guy did and channel your favorite super heroes

You wanna know how i got this date? #promposal pic.twitter.com/qujUoCTPjx — Tyler Glenn (@Tyler_glennn) March 29, 2017

And it's okay to be cheesy!

Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal 🎈😁 pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3 — Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017

If your feeling creative and can feel the rhythm in your heart try asking the big question with a number like this.

And if your special someone says yes, make sure you take your victory lap!

This senior had a special surprise for a sophomore with special needs at her high school. #promposal pic.twitter.com/fZ7N6glGcp — Humankind (@Humankindvideos) March 17, 2017

