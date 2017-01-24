LIST | Top five afforadable make-up brands

(Photo: http://bhcosmetics.tumblr.com/)

So you just got done watching your favorite make-up guru complete a full face tutorial, and now you're ready to recreate the magic...there's just one problem--Money!

Many of the products popular make-up artists use are considered high-end, and let's be honest many of us can't afford to spend $78 on a bottle of foundation, that might not even be the right shade for our complexion.

But don't fret, you can still create flawless looks, even on a budget.

Check out this list of top five make-up brands you may not know about.

5. BH Cosmetics

Number five is BH Cosmetics. This is a great brand whether your just beginning or are veteran when it comes to 'beating your face'. The company offers a host of products, however most popular are their brush sets and diverse eye shadow palettes. Seriously, just YouTube BH Cosmetics eye shadow palette tutorials and prepare to be amazed. Here's just one example.

4. L.A Girl Cosmetics

Another favorite here, coming in at number four. LA Girl is a SUPER affordable brand that produces high quality results. This line offers a wide range of products, seriously they make everything - make-up,nail polish, and tools, you name it. The brand, is most know for its wide range of concealers. The long-wear concealer comes in a variety of shades and even the professionals swear by it. Definitely a brand to check out!

3. ColourPop Cosmetics

Number three is ColourPop Cosmetics, a brand that has been around for years! This is a brand where you get more for your money. Before Kylie Jenner Lip Kits there was ColourPop lippies with matching Lipsticks. The brand has collaborated with several top YouTube and industry influencers to help market their products. The company is well know for its representation of people of all skin shades, Check out these swatches.

2. E.L.F Cosmetics

Eyes, Lips, Face Cosmetics.....

Now that that's out of the way, E.L.F Cosmetics has grown as a brand tremendously over the years. Most people knew of the brand originally, because of their affordable brushes that could be found at your local superstores, for as little as one to three dollars. Seriously, you can't beat that. Recently, they've elevated their brand to include a host of new make-up as well as skin care products. Many people still don't know how much the brand has to offer because a lot of the products are offered only in select stores. Well how are we supposed to get these great products you ask? That is where online shopping comes in. The E.L.F website, showcases all of their products in all available shades and sizes. You can find everything from moisturizers,primer, foundation, lashes , and even color correctors.

1. NYX Cosmetics

And coming in at number one, the holy grail, of affordable make-up is NYX Cosmetics. NYX has any and everything you could ever want in a make-up brand. The brand is most known for its matte lip creams, lipsticks, and vibrant colors.

(Photo: Larry French)

If you're lucky enough to be in a city with an actual NYX store consider yourself lucky, but if you aren't, NYX products can be found at you local drug stores or in superstores such as Target .

Last but not least, don't neglect your local drugstore brands. L'oreal, Maybeline, Revlon, and more offer tons of great products at affordable prices.

So the next time you go shopping for cosmetics, look for these brands, or try something new! But remember the glow comes from within!

