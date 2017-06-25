Live Nation issues apology for sound issues at Saturday's Train concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS - Many Train fans left Blossom Music Center disappointed Saturday night with complaints that the sound system made it difficult to hear from the venue's lawn area.
As a result, event host Live Nation has issued an apology to those fans, posted to the brand's Cleveland area Facebook page Saturday night:
Here's what some fans said:
Watch video from the concert above.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs