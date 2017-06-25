Live Nation issues apology for sound issues at Saturday's Train concert

Singer Patrick Monahan of Train tosses a fans cell phone back after taking a selfie on stage at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on May 14, 2017 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) (Photo: Daniel Knighton, 2017 Daniel Knighton)

CUYAHOGA FALLS - Many Train fans left Blossom Music Center disappointed Saturday night with complaints that the sound system made it difficult to hear from the venue's lawn area.

As a result, event host Live Nation has issued an apology to those fans, posted to the brand's Cleveland area Facebook page Saturday night:

Here's what some fans said:

Watch video from the concert above.

