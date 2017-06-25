WKYC
Live Nation issues apology for sound issues at Saturday's Train concert

Sound issues at a Train concert at Blossom Music Center have led to several complaints from concertgoers.

June 25, 2017

CUYAHOGA FALLS - Many Train fans left Blossom Music Center disappointed Saturday night with complaints that the sound system made it difficult to hear from the venue's lawn area.

As a result, event host Live Nation has issued an apology to those fans, posted to the brand's Cleveland area Facebook page Saturday night:

Here's what some fans said:

 

Watch video from the concert above.

