Local cars featured in new Matthew McConaughey film, ' White Boy Rick'

Some cars owned by northeast Ohioans will be featured in the new Matthew McConaughey film "White Boy Rick."

McConaughey was seen on set at East 128th and Meyers today in Cleveland.

According to online movie source, IMBD McConaughey's new film is based on "the story of teenager who became an undercover informant for the police during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison."

Rich Guyeska owns dozens of cars, calling it an "addiction."

His wife Stephanie says she first saw the movie needed cars on social media. They weren't looking for shiny new looking vehicles, but authentic looking specimens from the late 70's and 80's."They didn't want anything real nice because the scene that they were doing is at a prison," Rich said.

Weasle Diesel Picture Cars worked with them to select the vehicles used for the film.

Rich says his cars were used in a scene shot at the Grafton Correctional Institute.

Sharing the big screen with an Academy Award winner is a high honor, especially when you're an inanimate object. "It's pretty exciting," Stephanie said. She's "hoping that we get to see the vehicles in some of the scenes."



The pair has owned Grafton based ProTech for 26 years and built a loyal clientele, performing mechanical work on cars. They're happy the cars can help "put Grafton on the map."



