Luke Bryan's tour heads to Cleveland this summer

Luke Bryan performs during the Kick the Dust Up Tour at United Center on October 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Daniel Boczarski, 2015 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Another country superstar is making an appearance in Cleveland this summer.

Luke Bryan's summer 'Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day' tour will come to Progressive Field on Saturday, July 15.

The crooner will be joined by Brett Elderdge and Lauren Alaina, according to a release from Live Nation Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning on March 17 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by visiting Indians.com/lukebryan, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-877-538-6282.

Progressive Field's main ticket office will also be offering a chance to purchase tickets without any additional fees for one day only on March 17 at 10 a.m.

