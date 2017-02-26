'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner

Director Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of 'Moonlight' accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - The coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

The film won after the end of the awards ceremony was plunged into chaos after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.

Presenter Warren Beatty says he paused so long before the name was read because the envelope read Emma Stone, "La La Land." Actress Faye Dunaway read the name "La La Land" after chiding Beatty for taking so long to read the winner.

The film tells the story of a boy's journey to adulthood through his rough upbringing in Miami. The film stars Naomi Harris as the boy's drug-addicted mother, and Mahershala Ali as a drug dealer-turned mentor for the boy.

"Moonlight" has provided some of the stiffest competition during Hollywood's awards season for the musical "La La Land," which was nominated for a history-tying 14 Academy Awards.

