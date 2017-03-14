5 movies to watch in celebration of Pi Day

(Photo: Paramount Pictures; Sony Pictures; Fox Searchlight; Universal Studios,GNS)

Hey nerds, it's the very best day of the year: It's Pi Day.

Yes, it's March 14th, aka 3/14, aka 3.14, the first three digits of that number you used with circles and stuff in middle school: Pi. How do we celebrate this glorious confluence of mathematical synergy? By eating pies, obviously.

And if you need something to do while you're enjoying your pies in honor of Pi, we picked out five math and/or pie-related movies for your viewing pleasure (and if you're snowed in today, we have some suggestions for you, too). Just remember: The limit does not exist. The limit for eating pie, that is.

If you don't mind joining the mathletes (even though it's social suicide): Mean Girls

OK, this one probably doesn't qualify as a "math movie," but there's plenty of math in there (it's the same in every country!) to make it count. And of course, the aforementioned limit-not-existing climax to the film. Let Cady Herron teach you something, if you can look past Aaron Samuels' hair.

If you like your math a little dangerous: 21

Here's one for all the math teachers who had to deal with "I'm never going to use this in real life" from whiny students their whole career. This card-counting movie is a very practical, if also ill-advised, way to use those math skills. Plus, you know, Jim Sturgess.

Stream 21 on Starz or Amazon with a Starz subscription.

If you want pie ruined for you: American Pie

What list of pi/pie movies could leave this one off? You may not want to eat your pie any more after watching the infamous Jason Biggs/apple pie scene, but hey, there's plenty of other great moments that do not involve the desecration of desserts.

Stream American Pie on Cinemax or Amazon with a Cinemax subscription.

If you love romance and baking: Waitress

Waitress is a film on the distinctly culinary end of the pi/pie spectrum, and it might just inspire you to make your own pie for Pi Day. Come for the delightful performances from Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion. Stay for the "I Hate My Husband" pie and the "Pregnant, Self-Pitying Loser Pie."

Rent Waitress on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

If you want the most relevant pick: Pi

The most pi-inclusive of our choices, but also not the most light-hearted of flicks. Dig in for some serious, serious thinking in this Darren Aronofsky film about a mathematician trying to unlock universal patterns.

Stream Pi on Starz or Amazon with a Starz subscription.

Honorable mention: Hidden Figures

The Oscar-nominated feel-good film isn't available for digital download yet, but if you didn't catch it in theaters it may be worth pre-ordering. Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer shine in the story of the "hidden" black women who helped send American astronauts into space. If you can follow Henson's geometry in the film, we salute you.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM