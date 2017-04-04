A local student's short film creates a big buzz

A Cleveland student is using her rough childhood as inspiration for her film.

17-year-old Mayraleeh Nelson, 17, has created a film titled “Split Person.”

The film, titled "Split Persona," explores themes like depression, family troubles and the idea that things aren't always as they appear.

The "facing history new tech high school" made her directorial debut at the Cleveland Film festival Tuesday.

Her teachers describe Nelson as Nelson as a brilliant, outgoing student, but never in a million years would guess she was going through so much at a very young age.

The film centers on twin sisters whose mother is suicidal and depressed.

The twins represent what Nelson's life was like; one sister is polite, the "golden child" and the other is the rebellious, mischievous one

Nelson said she created the movie to shed light on the chaos and trauma faced by teenagers who are dealing with the stress of high school and growing up while also coping with a family member's mental illness.

The short film was aired at 13 film festivals around the world. It’s won three awards, and was featured at seven conferences.

If you’re interested in see her movie, unfortunately tickets for her film are sold out at the film festival.

However, her film will air on ShowTime in the coming months

© 2017 WKYC-TV