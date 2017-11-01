Beyonce cast as lioness Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as villain Scar in live-action 'Lion King

(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Beyonce will star as the lion cub Nala, who turns love-interest to lion Simba in the live-action Lion King, Walt Disney studios announced on Tuesday.

Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the role of the infamous villain lion Scar in the adaptation directed by Jon Favreau due out July 19, 2019.

The new cast will join Donald Glover (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as future king Simba in the adaptation.

James Earl Jones has already been officially announced as Simba’s wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney’s 1994 animated classic.

“It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” said Favreau in a statement Tuesday.

Beyonce posted a casting announcement on her Facebook page with the simple hastag #TheLionKing 2019.

