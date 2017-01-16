‘Bye Bye Man' filmed in Northeast Ohio scares up $13.3M

(Photo credit: STX Entertainment)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although reviews weren’t very positive, The Bye Bye Man, a horror movie made in Northeast Ohio, had a bigger-than-expected opening weekend.

While analysts anticipated the fright flick would scare up just $7.5 million, The Bye Bye Man screamed above that prediction with $13.378 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

It ranked fifth for the weekend behind Hidden Figures, La La Land, Sing and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In late 2015, The Bye Bye Man filmed scenes in numerous Northeast Ohio locations – including the Greenwood Farm on Richmond Road in Richmond Heights. Cameras were also seen rolling at Baldwin Wallace university, according to IMDB.

It’s rated PG-13 and stars Douglas Smith, who you horror fans may remember from 2014's Ouija.

IMBD describes the plot as follows: “Three friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind man's most unspeakable acts.

