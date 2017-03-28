WKYC
Cleveland International Film Festival is back: See the list of movies

March 29, 2017: The Cleveland International Film Festival runs now through April 9.

CLEVELAND -- Attention, movie lovers! Your time has come…

The 41st Cleveland International Film Festival is back from March 29 through April 9.

202 feature films and 216 short films representing 71 countries will be shown at various theaters across Northeast Ohio throughout the festival.

Tickets are $14 for members of the film fest, or $16 for general admission.

