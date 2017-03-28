Cleveland International Film Festival is back: See the list of movies

CLEVELAND -- Attention, movie lovers! Your time has come…
The 41st Cleveland International Film Festival is back from March 29 through April 9.
202 feature films and 216 short films representing 71 countries will be shown at various theaters across Northeast Ohio throughout the festival.
Tickets are $14 for members of the film fest, or $16 for general admission.
Click here to see the full list of movies being featured at this year's event.
