'Dog's Purpose' producer explains 'misleading' set video, slams PETA

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

A Dog's Purpose producer Gavin Polone has spoken out about the controversial video that shows alleged abuse of a German Shepherd on the movie set, saying it "portrays an inaccurate picture of what happened" and blaming People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for promoting the "misleading" message.

Polone, an avowed animal lover, wrote Monday in The Hollywood Reporter that he took responsibility for not having a back-up watchdog plan for the "ineffective" American Humane Association, the standard guarantor of animal safety on sets.

He called for the AHA monitor, the set handler of a dog named Hercules who was coerced into a pool of rushing water in the video, and the unnamed person "running the set" to be "held accountable and never used again by that studio or its affiliates."

The edited video that surfaced on the website TMZ Wednesday shows the handler forcing the dog into the water and, later, the dog's head submerging in the rushing water.

"These two things are absolutely INEXCUSABLE and should NEVER have happened," Polone wrote. "BUT, without excusing myself and others, there is more to this story that I think should be known."

The international outcry over the video led PETA to call for a boycott of A Dog's Purpose, in theaters Friday, and resulted in the film's Hollywood premiere being canceled.

Like Dog's Purpose author W. Bruce Cameron, Polone said he viewed the entire footage from the set day in question, and notes that Hercules balked about jumping in from a different side of the heated pool after rehearsal. The full footage shows Hercules during rehearsals "not only unafraid of the water but desperate to jump in. In fact, he had to be held back by the trainer from going in too soon."]

Hercules, the dog at the center of controversy following the release of an 2015 set video, is shown on January 19, 2017. Amblin Entertainment

Polone took aim at PETA for focusing on the video to promote an agenda calling for the removal of all animals from film.

"Not only have they been circulating the TMZ video, which portrays an inaccurate picture of what happened, but they have included a clip from our trailer where you see the dog jumping into a treacherous rushing wall of water," Polone wrote. "But THAT ISN’T A REAL DOG, it is a computer-generated dog leaping into the water. Isn’t that the definition of 'fake news'?"

USA TODAY has reached out to PETA for comment.

USA Today