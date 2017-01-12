Filmed in Northeast Ohio: ‘Bye Bye Man' opens nationwide

(Photo credit: STX Entertainment)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “He’s real. If you say his name or even think it, he’ll come for you.”

You’ve probably seen a preview for The Bye Bye Man haunting your TV these last few weeks…

Scary stuff, right?

But you may not have realized the freaky fright flick was filmed right here in Northeast Ohio.

In late 2015, the movie’s production set up shop in several local spots -- including the Greenwood Farm along Richmond Road in Richmond Heights.

Appropriately, The Bye Bye Man screams into theaters nationwide on Friday the 13th.

It’s rated PG-13 and stars Douglas Smith, who you horror fans may remember from 2014's Ouija.

IMBD describes the plot as follows: “Three friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind man's most unspeakable acts.

