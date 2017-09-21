Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival begins Thursday

CLEVELAND -- Over the next nine days, local and national filmmakers will converge on Northeast Ohio for the sixth annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival.

"It's a memorable experience I think that will last a lifetime," said the non-profit's Executive Director, Donna Dabs.

The event will offer more than just films. There will also be panel discussions and networking opportunities.

The goal is to share stories about African-American culture in Cleveland and beyond.

"The biggest thing for me is showing Cleveland filmmakers, because there's a lot of us here, showing actors you don't necessarily have to leave the city to be part of a great product," explained Cleveland filmmaker Myron Davis.

Davis was once signed to a record label as an R&B artist and songwriter. He's lived in cities like Los Angeles and New York, but decided to eventually come home and pursue film.

He's also the technical and music director for New Community Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights.

Davis' first feature film, "One Last Prayer" will be showcased at Tri-C Eastern Campus on closing night of the festival.

For more information about GCUFF, which runs from Sept. 21 through Sept. 29, click here.

