Helen Hunt to film horror movie in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Things are about to take a scary twist in Cleveland.
Hollywood filmmakers are heading to Northeast Ohio to shoot a new horror film with Helen Hunt titled I See You.
Deadline and Variety both report that production of the fright flick will begin this summer in Cleveland.
Deadline describes the movie’s plot as follows:
Infidelity has put great strain on the Harper household as Greg, the lead investigator in a child abduction case which has brought into the spotlight a similar case from years past, struggles to find a way to forgive his well-heeled wife, Jackie (Hunt). As her guilt slowly gnaws away at her grip on reality, a malicious presence begins manifesting itself in their home, putting their young son in mortal danger.
The Greater Cleveland Film Commission confirmed the project Thursday morning on Facebook.
