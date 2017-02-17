Kyrie Irving set to star in ‘Uncle Drew' movie

Uncle Drew is going from commercials to the big screen.
That’s right… Kyrie Irving’s old man alter ego will be coming to a theater near you.
Variety first reported that plans are underway for a feature film with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star portraying his popular Pepsi ad persona.
Uncle Drew made his debut in 2012, and quickly became an online sensation.
The movie is expected to involve Uncle Drew rounding up fellow senior citizens for a basketball tournament.
Its release date is unknown.
Feast your eyes on the first-ever "Uncle Drew" commercial below (app users watch here):
