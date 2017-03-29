Local director debuts 'Cake' at Cleveland International Film Festival

(Photo: Anne Hu/Twitter)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland International Film Festival is officially underway at Tower City Cinemas as more than 200 films from all around the world are being showcased.

Mayfield Heights native Anne Hu has directed a short film called 'Cake' which will be shown at the festival.

Cake is about a woman who tries to explore her sexuality within her marriage with her husband by surprise ordering a female sex robot for them to share.

You can watch Jim Donovan's interview with Anne Hu in the player above.

