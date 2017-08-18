Mansfield Reformatory movie: How you can be a paid extra

The Mansfield Reformatory, also known as 'Shawshank Prison,' has become a popular tourist attraction in Northeast Ohio. Every Halloween, it's also transformed into an annual haunted attraction. (Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A Cleveland-area casting agency is searching for actors and extras for an upcoming action film starring Sylvester Stallone that will be filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory.

Angelaboehmcasting, based in Berea, is searching for people of eastern European descent and of Chinese descent to star in Escape Plan 3.

For applicants of Chinese descent, the casting agency's advertisement says role could be both speaking and non-speaking, and martial arts experience is a plus.

The agency is advertising for day players, extras and extras with MMA experience for the eastern European positions.

According to an advertisement, there could be possible fight scenes with stars Stallone and Dave Bautista.

The pay for the positions varies depending on the role, and actors must have full availability from Sept. 18 through Oct. 13, as shoots could last up to 12 hours a day.

People with tattoos must receive clearance from the artist.

Those interested should email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with name, height, weight, phone number, city of residence, number of tattoos (if any), martial arts experience and two to three photos. The photos should not include sunglasses, hats or other people.

For more information, visit the agency's website at angelaboehmcasting.com or its Facebook page at facebook.com/angelaboehmcasting.

The movie follows 2013's Escape Plan and the yet-to-be-released Escape Plan 2, both of which also feature Stallone. Escape Plan 2 is slated to have a late 2018 or early 2019 release date.

Each of the films' action-packed plots center around a prison break.

Escape Plan 3 is slated to be in theaters late next year.

The film is currently scouting other filming locations in Mansfield, including office spaces.

A crew member said some scenes could be shot at Lahm Regional Airport, as well as wooded areas around Mansfield and possibly tunnels underneath the city.

The movie's director is John Herzfeld, according to IMDb.

This will be Stallone's second time filming in Mansfield. The 1989 cop movie Tango & Cash, starring Stallone and Kurt Russell, also was filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory.

