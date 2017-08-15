Mansfield Reformatory movie to star Sylvester Stallone

The Mansfield Reformatory, also known as 'Shawshank Prison,' has become a popular tourist attraction in Northeast Ohio. Every Halloween, it's also transformed into an annual haunted attraction. (Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Sylvester Stallone is set to star in a film that will be shot at the Ohio State Reformatory this fall.

Two crew members from the film spoke before Mansfield City Council members Tuesday night.

Council members learned most scenes of the film, titled Escape Plan 3, will be shot at the historic Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory.

The crew members said filming is projected to take place between Sept. 18 and Oct. 13.

The movie follows 2013's Escape Plan and the yet-to-be-released Escape Plan 2, both of which also feature Stallone. Escape Plan 2 is slated to have a late 2018 or early 2019 release date.

Each of the films' action-packed plots center around a prison break.

The film is currently scouting other filming locations in Mansfield, including office spaces and looking for extras.

One crew member said some scenes could be shot at Lahm Regional Airport, as well as wooded areas around Mansfield and possibly tunnels located underneath the city.

The movie's director is John Herzfeld, according to IMDb.

Councilman-at-large Don Bryant invited the crew members to speak at Tuesday's council meeting.

This will be Stallone's second time filming in Mansfield. The 1989 cop movie Tango & Cash, starring Stallone and Kurt Russell, was also filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory.

Copyright: Mansfield News Journal