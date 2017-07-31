Matthew McConaughey gives Cleveland a shout-out on Kelly and Ryan

Actor Matthew McConaughey became an honorary 'Clevelander' this summer.

The movie star visited several local favorites, attended Cavs and Indians' games, went bowling and more.

And when he hit the national stage he didn't forget to represent.

McConaughey appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, and gave the city a shout-out when Ryan Seacrest asked him about spending time this summer in a tree house (at Mohican State Park).

"Cleveland gets a bad rap, Cleveland's cool," he said.

Watch the clip below:

The Oscar-winning actor spent several weeks in Northeast Ohio filming " White Boy Rick."

The film is based on the true story of Richard Wershe Junior who became the FBI’s youngest informant ever at age 14 before becoming a drug dealer.

McConaughey plays the boy's father.

The film -- which also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie -- is set to hit theaters early next year.

