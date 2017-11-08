Report: Machine Gun Kelly to star in Netflix film with Sandra Bullock

Cleveland native rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been cast in a Netflix movie starring Sandra Bullock, according to Variety.
The movie, called "Bird Box," also casts Danielle Macdonald, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Sarah Paulson, Rosa Salazar and Lil Rel Howery.
According to Variety, the movie is about a woman and two children who are blindfolded and forced to walk along a river amid an apocalyptic setting.
Machine Gun Kelly is also slated to appear in a sci-fi film called "Captive State.'
