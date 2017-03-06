Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek movie to film in Ohio

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

CINCINNATI - Hollywood is coming to Cincinnati yet again. This time, the cast of stars set to film here includes Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek and Danny Glover.

They'll be coming to town to film "The Old Man and The Gun," Film Cincinnati announced. A representative from the nonprofit said the production company has been scouting locations for the past few weeks, but that the company had not yet confirmed when filming will begin..

IMBD categorizes the film as being in "pre-production," and gives the following synopsis: "An elderly bank robber, who had managed to escape from prison over a dozen times in his life before moving to a retirement community, looks to spice things up with another heist."

Redford has said that "The Old Man and The Gun" is one of two acting projects he'll complete before retiring, Variety reported.

Want to play a role in the film? A casting call for extras is set for 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Xavier University's Gallagher Student Center, 3800 Victory Parkway. Those interested should wear or bring '70s clothing if possible, and anyone with a '70s car should bring a photo of that as well. Send resumes to omagresumes@gmail.com (crew); omagtalent@gmail.com (talent).

Cincinnati Enquirer