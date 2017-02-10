'Scarface' is coming in 2018: Coen brothers to work on an 'explosive' remake

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

Say hello to our little friend, Scarface.

Universal Pictures announced Friday that a new film version of the classic gangster saga Scarface will hit theaters in August 2018.

The studio Friday called the new chapter "an explosive re-imagining" of one of the most iconic sagas in film history.

The new film will be shot from a script polished by four-time Academy Award winners Joel and Ethan Coen, who got dark and violent in 2007's No Country for Old Men, which won the Oscar for best picture.

Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 Scarface, serves in the same capacity for the remake.

No director or lead actor has been formally announced. Last month Variety reported that director Antoine Fuqua had departed the project which was looking to cast Rogue One star Diego Luna in the lead role.

1983's Scarface, directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone, featured a powerhouse performance by Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who becomes a drug kingpin in 1980s Miami.

Scarface first came to the silver screen in 1932 starring Paul Muni and directed by Howard Hawks. It was based loosely on the life of gangster Al Capone.

USA Today