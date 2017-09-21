Star watch: Sylvester Stallone in Mansfield

Actor Sylvester Stallone stopped by the Mansfield Police Department Wednesday afternoon to talk with officers. Left to right: Assistant Chief Keith Porch, Lt Mike Napier, Det. Bill Bushong, Chief Ken Coontz, Stallone and Det. Rob Skropits. (Photo: Submitted)

MANSFIELD - If you're lucky, you might spot Sylvester Stallone about town in Mansfield this week.

Stallone was spotted in the parking lot outside the Mansfield Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The star is in Mansfield to film "Escape Plan 3," being shot in and around the city and at the historic Ohio State Reformatory.

Filming is taking place mostly at night at OSR along Ohio 545. The stately structure has been home to several films, most notably "The Shawshank Redemption" starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, filmed here in 1993.

Tuesday night, Reformatory Road was lit up for exterior shots outside the prison-turned-museum. Several white movie trailers are parked in the main parking lot.

Several street closing permits were filed with the city by applicant Twirley Films EP3 LLC., 40 W. Fourth St., according to documents filed with Safety Service Director Lori Cope, including a street closing request for a couple hours near Mansfield Lahm Airport.

A street closing was requested near a set inside a building at Newman and Fifth streets for a couple days this month and again in October.

The film crew also plans to do some filming underneath the city in a tunnel called Ritter's Run, a 3.5-mile-long stream that begins and ends in the city, with the tunnel stretching throughout the city's business district.

Film crew members earlier told Mansfield City Council filming is projected to take place between now and Oct. 13. The movie follows 2013's "Escape Plan" and the yet-to-be-released "Escape Plan 2," both of which also feature Stallone.

"Escape Plan 2" is slated to have a late 2018 or early 2019 release date. Each of the films' action-packed plots center around a prison break.

This time around, Stallone has chosen not to talk to local media at least for now, sources close to the film told the News Journal on Tuesday, but they said that could change.

Local people are getting some business thrown their way. Stallone reportedly has hired a local personal chef who is cooking meals for him.

Stallone has posted several videos and photos of OSR on Instagram.

It is Stallone's second time filming in Mansfield. The 1989 cop movie "Tango & Cash," starring a much younger Stallone and Kurt Russell, also was filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory.

The Mansfield News-Journal