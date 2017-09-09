Toronto film festival celebrates weekend with IMAX 'Dunkirk' and actor speakers

A free festival screening of "Dunkirk" will be shown Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of IMAX. (Photo: TIFF)

TORONTO - If Academy Award voting had to be done today, the hands-down winner for Best Picture likely would be Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," the WWII epic that has been both a huge critical and box-office hit since an unusual summer release.

So how does it wind up getting a prime Sunday spot at the 42nd annual international film festival? Well, the answer probably lies somewhere between TIFF's savvy programming and the given reason, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the IMAX Corp.

At 1 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday), writer/director Nolan himself will present his widely acclaimed film, which was shot almost entirely with IMAX cameras. The free, first-come, first-served screening even will be shown at a special place, the restored and soon to be reopened Ontario Place Cinesphere, which itself has the distinction of being the world's first permanent IMAX theater.tesy

After the screening (in IMAX 70mm), Nolan and TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey will talk about the film, IMAX and, undoubtedly, the filmmaker's long career.

“Nineteen years ago, Christopher Nolan premiered 'Following' in the Discovery section of the Toronto International Film Festival," Bailey said. "We stand in awe of all he has achieved since and are proud to welcome him back to Toronto. We also couldn’t be happier to be able to provide fans with the chance to hear Nolan speak on the groundbreaking art and craft of 'Dunkirk'."

Also on tap on a busy weekend that, of course, includes upwards of 100 new films,

is the start of the festival's popular "In Conversation With..." series.

This year's lineup features Helen Mirren today (Saturday), Angelina Jolie on Sunday,

Javier Bardem on Monday and Gael Garcia Bernal on Wednesday.

All four also have TIFF films: Mirren in "The Leisure Seeker"; Jolie directing, producing and writing "First They Killed My Father," as well as producing "The Breadwinner," an animated movie; Bardem starring in both "mother!" and Loving Pablo"; and Bernal performing in "If You Saw His Heart."

For more information on any or all of the above, visit tiff.net. And, please return here Monday for more film festival coverage.

