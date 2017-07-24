Trailer released for Jeffery Dahmer movie filmed in Cleveland

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer on Aug. 22, 1991. (Photo: Allan Y. Scott, AP Photo)

The official trailer for the Jeffery Dahmer movie filmed in Cleveland was released Sunday.

The Cleveland Film Commission confirmed to WKYC that filming for the movie began in August 2016.

Jeffery Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

"My Friend Dahmer" is based on its namesake graphic novel, created by Derf Backderf. The film is written and directed by Marc Meyers and portrays Jeffrey Dahmer's teenage years.

Watch the official trailer below.

Dahmer grew up in Bath Township.

His childhood home was available for rent during the Republican National Convention.

He was killed by a fellow inmate in 1994.

