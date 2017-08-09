Want to live like a wizard? Harry Potter's home is for sale

Start saving, Harry Potter fans -- the beloved wizard's childhood home is up for sale.

The house in Suffolk, England served as Potter's parents' residence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It features six bedrooms, gardens and a spiral staircase and is currently listed by property partnership Carter Jonas. In the movie, it's part of Godric's Hollow and was the place where Potter's parents were killed by Voldemort.

Let's buy it and make a Harry Potter Museum https://t.co/n5ev9Kt1Lr — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) August 9, 2017

Another cool aspect of the house? Its front door is among the most photographed in the U.K., according to The Telegraph.

No matter which Hogwarts House you were sorted into, if you've got the cash, you could inhabit the same space Potter did in the franchise's movies. So what's the price tag?

Just $1.29 million.

Worth it? Probably not, but it's still fun to imagine staying in the same place as "the boy who lived."

