Watch the new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer (and maybe snag some tickets, too)

Monday Night Football offered up the Vikings vs. the Bears, but at halftime it was all about the battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped its newest trailer — possibly the last before the movie arrives in theaters Dec. 15 — during halftime, and fans got to see new footage with The Force Awakens heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her new Jedi mentor Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Resistance heroes Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega), plus returning baddies Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie).

Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) rushes into the fight in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' (Photo: David James)

Whether you were in as soon as Episode VIII was announced or if the new trailer finally convinced you to see director Rian Johnson's sci-fi epic, you can get your Last Jedi tickets now at Fandango.com, AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas and the Alamo Drafthouse chain.

