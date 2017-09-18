98 Degrees plans Christmas album, tour with Cleveland stop

98 Degrees during The Event To Prevent: A Benefit Concert to Launch The Candie's Foundation at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) (Photo: KMazur)

The forecast for this holiday season? 98 Degrees and snow.

Yes, the hometown band made up of Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons is gearing up to release "Let It Snow." Set to debut on Oct. 20, it will be the first full-length Christmas album from 98 Degrees in 18 years. ("This Christmas" was a million-selling, platinum album in 1999.)

A 31-city tour in support of the album kicks off Nov. 9 in Minneapolis and includes a stop in Cleveland at the Hard Rock Rocksino Dec. 14. During the tour, the band will perform holiday songs from the new album, described as featuring "the group's signature R&B-tinged, four-part harmonies," as well as its popular hits.

Want a sneak peek of the new, 12-song album? Those who pre-order it can stream or digitally download "Season of Love," an original song by the band that's featured on the album.

The full track listing is:

1. "What Christmas Means to Me"

2. "Please Come Home for Christmas"

3. "Run Rudolph Run"

4. "Let It Snow"

5. "Season of Love"

6. "What Child Is This"

7. "The First Noel"

8. "Mary, Did You Know?"

9. "Little Town of Bethlehem"

10. "Little Saint Nick"

11. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

12. "River"

