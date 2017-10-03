After Las Vegas, Jason Aldean, Jennifer Lopez cancel upcoming shows

Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Mindy Small, FilmMagic)

Country star Jason Aldean, who was performing on stage in Las Vegas at the time of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, announced Tuesday he and his band are canceling their upcoming shows in California this weekend.

"As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," wrote Aldean on Twitter. "I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans it is the right thing to do."

A gunman opened fire Sunday from 32nd floor the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing at least 59 people and wounding 527 others. The gunman, identified by police as Mesquite, Nev., resident Stephen Paddock, later killed himself.

Aldean, who has two daughters from his first marriage and is currently expecting his first son with second wife Brittany Kerr, was performing as shots began Sunday at about 10 p.m. local time.

"It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week," continued Aldean. "So we plan to take some time and mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

Shows scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim were canceled. The country star apologized for disappointing his fans, and said refunds would be available.

Aldean will return to the stage for his Tulsa, Oklahoma stop on Oct 12.

Also on Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez announced she is canceling her Las Vegas performances this week out of respect to the victims of the mass shooting.

Performances of her of her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will be rescheduled, and tickets will be refunded or replaced.

Lopez is set to continue her All I Have show there through June 2018.

