Alternative Press Music Awards come to Cleveland; Photos

(Photo: Cotton, Kierra)

CLEVELAND - It was Cleveland's chance to shine Monday night as the city played host again to the Alternative Press Music Awards.

The 2017 ceremony brought bands from all over, walking the red carpet to the State Theater at Playhouse Square.

It was an excellent chance to showcase musicians from all over and to shine the spotlight on Cleveland to the alternative music industry on Monday night.

The band KORN and Cleveland's own Machine Gun Kelly performed.

The guy behind it all, Alternative Press CEO Founder, Mike Shea.

He has been bringing up and coming acts together since 2014.

It all started in the 80’s from his parents basement in Aurora.

In 2014, the awards show was behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Voinovich Park.

In 2015, the Q hosted and in 2016, it moved to Columbus to make room for the RNC in Cleveland.

Back in Cleveland this year, the native Shea says he is proud to continue seeing the possible here.

"…But we stayed here. You see this now with a lot of entrepreneurs in Cleveland. So for us to do the awards show here and it actually worked and took off so people from the coasts are getting on planes and coming here, spending money here at our restaurants and bars, and they love it here, that’s awesome," said Shea.

He’s talking about bands like Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness who are no strangers to Cleveland.

"We're always over at the House of Blues here. We just got to play at Progressive just 2 nights ago to open for Billy Joel which was impressive, so yeah I got a lot of love for your fair city here," said McMahon.

Chicago band Plain White T's who sang their hit “Hey There Delilah” at the awards, have been coming to Cleveland for 18 years.

The band Nothing More from San Antonio sang a song you may hear soon on a big screen near you.

“We have our new single “Go to War” in the trailer for Planet of the Apes. It’s one of the coolest things so far, real exciting news to hear," says Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More.

The entertainer who goes by "LIGHTS" echoed every band WKYC spoke with in that they are no strangers to Cleveland on the rise.

“No. We played in Cleveland a number of times. I love Cleveland. I love the views and the vibe, the lakeside vibe," said Lights.

Blessthefall's guitarist Elliott Gruenberg is from Maple Heights.

Blessthefall is playing at Blossom on Tuesday.

"It’s astounding, I mean surreal to be back in Cleveland and to be able to perform," says Gruenberg.

Spoken like once a Clevelander always a Clevelander, Gruenberg adds, “Yeah! Go Tribe!"

