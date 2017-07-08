‘American Idol' reboot auditions skip Ohio: See where you can try out

CLEVELAND -- The birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll has been skipped by American Idol.

The rebooted reality competition has announced 19 different audition cities for this summer -- none of which are in Ohio.

The closest audition location for Northeast Ohio’s aspiring singers is in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 3.

You can also audition online HERE.

After 15 seasons on FOX, American Idol held its farewell season in 2016 before ABC purchased the rights to bring the show back to TV.

The upcoming season will air in 2018. Katy Perry is the only judge to be announced so far.

Below is the full list of audition locations:

- Aug. 17: Orlando, Fla.

- Aug. 17: Portland, Ore.

- Aug. 19: Miami, Fla.

- Aug. 20: Oakland, Calif.

- Aug. 22: Atlanta, Ga.

- Aug. 23: Provo, Utah

- Aug. 25: Charleston, S.C.

- Aug. 26: Denver, Colo.

- Aug. 27: Asheville, N.C.

- Aug. 29: Omaha, Neb.

- Aug. 30: Louisville, Ky.

- Sept. 1: Tulsa, Okla.

- Sept. 3: Pittsburgh, Pa.

- Sept. 4: Shreveport, La.

- Sept. 5: Annapolis, Md.

- Sept. 7: Tuscumbia, Al.

- Sept. 8: Boston, Mass.

- Sept. 11: Chicago, Ill.

- Sept. 14: New Orleans, La.

