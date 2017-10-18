WKYC
Billy Joel is expecting his third child at age 68

Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY , WKYC 4:33 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

Billy Joel is going to be a dad again!

The Piano Man singer, 68, is expecting another child with his fourth wife Alexis Roderick, his rep Claire Mercuri confirmed to USA TODAY.

The couple already has a daughter together, Della Rose, 2.

Joel also has a daughter, Alexa Ray, 31, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

The Belfast Telegraph first reported the news, describing Roderick as "heavily pregnant."

Joel and Roderick have been married since 2015.

